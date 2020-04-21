While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 21

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

President Donald Trump said late Monday night he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the United States as the nation battles the health and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” he tweeted.

It’s unclear what mechanism he will use to suspend immigration, how long such a suspension could last or what effect this will have on the operation of U.S. border crossings and on those who already hold green cards.

The White House declined to provide further information on the executive order Monday evening.

New guidelines may allow more people to say goodbye to loved ones dying from the coronavirus in person.

During Governor Holcomb’s press conference on Monday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box issued new guidance for end-of-life situations which would allow hospitals and long-term care facilities to help people say goodbye.

“This applies even to loved ones that have COVID-19,” Box said. “Because of the unique nature of this coronavirus, these decisions should be made on a case-by-case basis so that we make sure that we don’t unnecessarily expose someone who would be at high risk to get coronavirus, so for instance, a family member that would be at a very high risk if they would get sick by saying goodbye to another family than one member. I want to encourage all of our long-term care facilities and our hospitals across the state to review this guidance and have conversations so that families can have this last gift.”

We expect to hear more details about these guidelines this week.

Governors in the Midwest are working to keep large meatpacking plants operating despite coronavirus outbreaks that have sickened hundreds of workers and threaten to disrupt the nation’s supply of pork and beef.

Meat processing workers are particularly susceptible to the virus because they typically stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the line and congregate in crowded locker rooms and cafeterias.

Police departments in central Indiana are noticing a spike in domestic disturbance runs during the state’s stay-at-home order, and the numbers are alarming. Two departments say calls are up more than 70%.

The Greenfield Police Department said during the first 12 days of April, they responded to 24 domestic-related calls for service. This is a 74% increase compared to the same time period last year.

In the next county over, the Beech Grove Police Department saw an even bigger increase. In 2019, from March 25 to April 20, the police department responded to 17 domestic runs. During that same time period this year, officers responded to 36 domestic runs. That is more than a 110% increase in calls.

Greenfield Police Chief Rasche said domestic disturbances are the most difficult and dangerous runs for law enforcement to respond to. Thankfully, he said most of their domestic disturbance calls have not been violent.