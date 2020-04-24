While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 24

Finally, there’s some good news for self-employed Hoosiers. After being denied for weeks, they will finally be able to apply for unemployment benefits starting today.

State officials said they had to wait to update their claim system before self-employed workers could apply. The Department of Workforce Development shut down their website overnight to install a new system.

Unfortunately, relief is still weeks away. The DWD says payments won’t be ready until at least May 8.

This news comes as unemployment in the U.S. swells to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s. Right now, one in six American workers are without a job because of the coronavirus.

More than 4.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, the government said Thursday.

In all, roughly 26 million people — the population of the 10 biggest U.S. cities combined — have now filed for jobless aid in five weeks, an epic collapse that has raised the stakes in the debate over how and when to ease the shutdowns of factories and other businesses.

In Indiana, first-time claims dropped to 75,483—that’s down from 113,755 the week prior, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the state was receiving an average of 3,000 claims per week.

The House of Representatives voted Thursday to approve a roughly $484 billion package to deliver aid to small businesses and hospitals and expand COVID-19 testing.

The vote was 388-5. The measure passed the Senate earlier this week and will now go to President Donald Trump, who expressed support for the legislation and indicated he will sign it.

It will authorize an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was set up to help small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Funding for the PPP ran dry earlier this month, prompting an outcry from the business community.

The legislation also provides $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers to address coronavirus expenses and lost revenue and $25 billion to facilitate and expand COVID-19 testing. The increased funding for testing comes at a time when there is widespread recognition that testing capacity must increase and improve as states consider when to reopen businesses and lift stay-at-home orders.

Some non-essential businesses in Georgia can reopen starting today despite strong disapproval from Trump and health experts. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is allowing businesses like gyms, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys to open under certain restrictions.

Trump said Gov. Kemp’s decision is in violation of his White House guidelines for reopening the economy, and it’s pitting him against mayors from several cities, including Atlanta, Augusta and Savannah.