While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 3

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here's a look:

The White House is considering advising all Americans to cover their faces when out in public. This recommendation is in addition to social distancing—it’s not a replacement for it.

Of course, the reason for it is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

New data suggests covering your face with a homemade mask or with something like a scarf or a bandana could protect you against people who are asymptomatic.

Health officials are warning the public not to wear medical masks or N95 respirators because the supply is critically low and meant to be used by healthcare workers.

The official recommendation is set to be released by the CDC today.

The number of global coronavirus cases has passed the one million mark, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. The three countries with the most cases are the United States, Italy, and Spain.

The virus is blamed for over 53,000 deaths worldwide. But there is some promising news—far more people have recovered. John Hopkins reports over 211,000 people are now symptom free.

President Donald Trump is invoking the Defense Production Act to clear up supply-chain issues encountered in the manufacturing of ventilators.

The order comes amid increased fears of ventilator shortages around the country. The use of these lifesaving medical devices has skyrocketed among critical coronavirus patients.

Trump said the order will help domestic manufacturers “secure the supplies they need to build ventilators needed to defeat the virus.”

You may have to wait to enter the store next time you head out for supplies. More businesses are announcing new measures to promote social distancing and to keep customers safe. Target, Costco, Home Depot, and Trader Joe’s are limiting the number of customers inside at once. Also at Costco, only two people will be allowed to enter per membership card.

It’s unclear how many people are allowed inside each store under these new regulations.