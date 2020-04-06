While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 6

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

The United States is preparing to enter its most critical week yet in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll in the country nears 10,000.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said despite measures to enforce social distancing and supply medical workers with the resources necessary to treat patients, “we are struggling to get (the pandemic) under control.”

Officials have cautioned that the week ahead will be a grim one, bringing more cases and deaths. The US surgeon general said it will be the “hardest and the saddest” week many Americans have ever faced.

Models predict the peak in Indiana will be April 19. That’s when the number of people in the state who die from COVID-19 will top out at 35 people a day.

Hoosiers who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will begin receiving the maximum amount of benefits starting this week. The SNAP benefits are meant to help Indiana families obtain food as the state response to the coronavirus pandemic.

How much each household receives depends on how many people are in the household.

More than 250,000 Hoosiers receive SNAP benefits, and starting this week, over 150,000 will start receiving the maximum amount.

Families that are already receiving the maximum amount will not see an increase. All new applicants approve this month will also receive the maximum amount.

General Motors says they are training employees at the company’s Kokomo plant to ensure CDC-recommended procedures will be in place when they start producing critical care ventilators.

The plant will start production on Ventec Life Systems’ critical care ventilator in less than two weeks, according to GM.

The company says the production team will be made up of more than 1,000 workers, including people who already work for GM and new hires from the Kokomo area.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital Sunday for tests because he is still suffering symptoms 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Johnson’s office said it was not an emergency—he went to the hospital after his doctor advised him to as a “precautionary step.”

Johnson remains in charge of the government.

He has been quarantined in his home since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26. He is the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

Johnson has continued to preside at daily meetings on Britain’s response to the outbreak and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.