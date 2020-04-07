While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

The United States reached another grim milestone as the coronavirus death toll surpassed 10,000 on Monday and climbed to 11,000 overnight. As of Tuesday morning, there are over 368,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country – more than double the tally of Spain, the country with the second-most cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data . Over 19,000 people have recovered from the virus in the U.S.

President Trump says he struck a deal with 3M that will bring over 55.5 million masks per month for healthcare workers in the U.S.

In total, Trump said 3M would produce 166.5 million masks — nearly all N95s.

A senior administration official said the government’s decision to use the Defense Production Act was key to shifting the trajectory of negotiations between the two sides. That same official said 3M officials realized they could use the Defense Production Act to explain to foreign clients why they have no choice but to divert their supply to the US.

The majority of the masks will come from 3M’s Chinese factories.

