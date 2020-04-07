While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.
Here’s a look:The United States reached another grim milestone as the coronavirus death toll surpassed 10,000 on Monday and climbed to 11,000 overnight. As of Tuesday morning, there are over 368,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country – more than double the tally of Spain, the country with the second-most cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Over 19,000 people have recovered from the virus in the U.S.
President Trump says he struck a deal with 3M that will bring over 55.5 million masks per month for healthcare workers in the U.S.
In total, Trump said 3M would produce 166.5 million masks — nearly all N95s.
A senior administration official said the government’s decision to use the Defense Production Act was key to shifting the trajectory of negotiations between the two sides. That same official said 3M officials realized they could use the Defense Production Act to explain to foreign clients why they have no choice but to divert their supply to the US.
The majority of the masks will come from 3M’s Chinese factories.Two auto insurance companies—Allstate and American Family Insurance—will give back about $800 million to their customers because people are driving far less during the coronavirus crisis. Allstate said it will refund about 15% of premiums paid by its customers in April and May, which comes to a total of about $600 million. American Family Insurance said it will give back about $50 per car that a household has insured with the company via a one-time payment. It said that will total about $200 million. Allstate’s payments will go to all U.S. and Canadian customers with personal auto insurance, whether or not their state has any kind of stay-at-home order. American Family, which only serves customers in 19 states, also said its payments would go to all of its customers. Allstate and American Family also said their customers who are having financial problems because of a loss of income can delay payments on insurance premiums without penalty if they contact the companies. County jails are releasing dozens, sometimes hundreds, of inmates to reduce the threat of COVID-19. Some were already doing this before the state’s three branches of government issued a letter on Friday. The letter signed by representatives of all three branches of state government—Gov. Eric Holcomb, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, House Speaker Todd Huston and Chief Justice Loretta Rush—acknowledges the public health emergency in Indiana. It also encourages local jurisdictions to review current facility population to identify which low-risk, non-violent juveniles and inmates, if any, may be re-evaluated and released safely into their communities under pretrial, probation or community corrections supervision. The letter noted that inmates, juveniles, staff and service providers live and work in confined spaces, making facilities a potential breeding ground for coronavirus spread.