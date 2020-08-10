While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for August 10

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Indy mayor to address COVID-19 plans during State of the City Address. Mayor Joe Hogsett will address Indianapolis in his State of the City Address tonight at 7 p.m.

He’s expected to discuss several topics including what the city is doing to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest numbers show Marion County has nearly 16,000 positive cases—the highest in the state. It also has a 9.5% seven-day positivity rate.

Along with coronavirus plans, we also expect the mayor to talk about public safety reform in the city. This comes as homicides are way up. So far this year, the city has seen at least 135 homicides. The number has been in the low 90s on this day the past three years.

A topic a lot of people hope the mayor goes more in-depth on is race relations in the city. This address comes just a day after the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Indy was defaced with white paint. As of right now, IMPD is still investigating.

We will livestream the virtual State of the City Address on our website.

College sports’ Power 5 leaders discuss postponing football season. There’s a good chance we may not see any college football this fall. Commissioners across the Power Five conferences held an emergency meeting yesterday to discuss plans for fall sports.

ESPN reports Big Ten presidents are ready to call off fall sports and vote to postpone the football season until the spring.

Another report from Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio says Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told the SEC it would cancel the season by tomorrow with hopes the Power Five conferences make a joint announcement.

The Mid-American Conference, where Ball State plays, has already announced it will not play this fall.

NFL players weigh health, income risks. At least 66 NFL players opted out of the 2020 season, and with the United States experiencing a surge in cases as MLB weathers its own outbreak, the immediate future of the NFL is in uncharted territory.

The NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, acknowledged in an interview Wednesday with NPR that it is anticipated the league will have more COVID-19 cases during the season that’s set to begin September 10.

“We expect to have positive cases,” Sills said. “No matter how careful that we try to be and how many protocols we have in place, we know that this disease remains endemic in our societies and our communities, and it’s highly contagious.”

In the NFL offseason, 107 players tested positive through Wednesday, and at least 56 players tested positive since players began to report to training camps, data released by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) shows.

The possibility of a restricted NFL environment was ruled out in mid-June, with Sills saying, “We do not feel it’s practical or appropriate to construct a bubble.”

Without a bubble – and even with the NFL’s daily testing protocols – a sick player could easily slip through the cracks and possibly infect others until a proven vaccine is available.

Avon High School moves to e-learning. Starting Tuesday, August 11, Avon High School will switch to e-learning for the rest of the week.

This comes after another student in the district tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to three students, and two staff members who have tested positive since school started on July 29.

The announcement from Avon Community School Corporation said administrators will review and finalize options for hybrid learning at the high school to decrease the amount of students in the building for the weeks of August 17 and August 24. The district hopes to fully return to in-person learning beginning August 31.

This change only applies to the high school.