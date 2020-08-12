While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for August 12

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

200 Delaware Community Schools students quarantined. Over 200 Delta High School and Delta Middle School students are in quarantine due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Delaware Community School Corporation resumed in-person classes on Thursday, August 6. The following day, August 7, Superintendent Reece Mann announced the first positive case of COVID-19 at the high school.

On Tuesday, August 11, Mann announced over 200 students at the middle school and high school are in quarantine.

As a result, the schools moved to e-learning starting today. Mann says they will continue virtual learning through August 24, and their goal is to resume in-person classes on August 25.

“We are hopeful that secondary students, and their families, will use this time to get well and work hard to minimize exposure over the next 14 days,” Mann said in a Facebook post. “Moving forward, we will need the help of all DelCom parents in keeping your children at home if they have COVID-19 related symptoms.”

He also said there have been no issues at the elementary schools thus far, and as a result, those students will continue to go to class.

Mann said besides football, all athletic events and practices for Delta Middle School and Delta High School will continue for those students not in quarantine, but there will be additional safety measures in place that go beyond the suggested guidelines from the IHSAA.

COVID-19 exposure at Georgia schools. More than 900 students and staff members from a Georgia school district are in quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus. At least 19 schools are affected after classes resumed last week.

The district will temporarily shut down the hard-hit high school, which is the same school where a student took a photo, showing packed hallways and students without masks.

Bus drivers test positive for coronavirus. Westfield Washington Schools notified parents that four bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19 just two days before school is set to begin.

Those drivers and anyone who had close contact with them are in isolation, but this has led to a shortage of drivers to start the year.

The district says some drivers will have to pull double duty and drive two routes, meaning some routes will be delayed.

Seeing positive cases before school even began was alarming for some parents.

“It seems like there’s cases in every school that’s starting, and then to see that in our own school is a little alarming,” bus driver Katie Jones said.

The district says students will not be marked tardy due to the delays. Students must socially distance and wear masks on the bus.

Week 1 high school football game canceled due to COVID-19. Warren Central and Center Grove canceled the first football game of the season. It was scheduled for August 21.

The decision came after several players and coaches at Warren Central had to quarantine, the IndyStar reports.

We reached out to Warren Central to find out how many students are quarantined, but at this time, they have not gotten back to us.

We are also working to find out what the next steps are for both football teams.

The announcement of the cancellation came on the same day Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine said she is comfortable giving high school football the green light, but the number of people in the stands is limited to 250, regardless of how big the stands are. Everyone in the stands must wear masks and practice social distancing.

$1.5 billion vaccine deal. The federal government is taking a $1.5 billion gamble on a COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s how much the U.S. Health and Human Services Department is paying Moderna to produce and deliver 100 million doses of its potential vaccine.

The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

It is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly. The Trump administration hopes to have a vaccine ready by the end of the year.