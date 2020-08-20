While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for August 20

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Database to track COVID-19 cases in schools. During Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly press conference on Wednesday, officials announced plans to move forward with a database to publicly track COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools.

The database will include the number of positive cases in each school, and it should be ready by mid-to late September.

It will help guide the schools, students, and parents on how to move forward with education.

The governor also announced $61 million is being disbursed to schools for technology needs during the pandemic.

Indiana schools started reopening at the end of July. Multiple schools have already reported students and teachers with positive coronavirus cases.

Testing numbers at universities. Indiana University says it has tested 8,000 students so far for the coronavirus, and only 1% has tested positive thus far. Those students are in isolation, and their close contacts are in quarantine. Classes there start Monday.

Purdue is seeing similar numbers with less than 1% of its students testing positive. Students have been on campus for nearly a week now. Purdue students also start class on Monday.

The university is working to create an online dashboard that will track positive cases.

Postponing fall championships. The NCAA Division I Council officially recommends moving all fall championships to spring. They made the announcement late Wednesday evening.

More than half of the schools in each sport have either canceled or postponed their seasons.

Last week, the NCAA president said championships, except football, would be canceled. The council is also recommending fall athletes get another year of eligibility.

Spike in evictions. Marion County courts are starting to see evictions filed after the moratorium ended last Friday. Right now, 19,000 people are on a waiting list for rental assistance in Marion County. That doesn’t include another 10,000 people who have already applied.

A legal aid provider is seeing more calls from worried tenants – many of them can’t pay rent due to loss of income because of the coronavirus.

“It’s hard to imagine a circumstance where we don’t see a massive amount of evictions over the next several months,” Chase Haller, senior staff attorney at Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic, said.

More than 500 cases have been filed in Marion County small claims court since Saturday. That’s compared to fewer than 500 cases filed during all of August 2019.