While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for August 25

Relief for music venues. Indianapolis music venues are getting some relief after the city gave out more than $100,000 in grants to 17 local businesses.

The total given out was $121,675, which averages to $7,398 per venue. The money came from federal CARES Act dollars

The Indiana Independent Venue Alliance says most venues are 30-60 days away from permanent closure

The Slippery Noodle is a member of the alliance and one of the grant recipients

They had been closed for about 5 months before opening up for outdoor music last weed, and they say the money is a huge help to pay expenses

“Even when we were closed, the utility bills still pile up and they still want their money, and you’ve got nothing coming in,” Marty Bacon, Slippery Noodle general manager, said.

COVID-19 not valid reason to vote by mail. The fight to expand voting by mail in Indiana is coming to an end. Time is running out to prepare, and a federal judge’s ruling indicated it isn’t likely for the Hoosier state.

Indiana is just one of six states that will not allow the coronavirus pandemic to be a reason to vote by mail this November.

A judge ruled last week Indiana doesn’t have to expand voting by mail because Hoosiers have enough options to safely cast their ballot during the pandemic.

These options include voting in person on Election Day, voting early in person from October 6 through November 2, voting absentee by mail if you qualify, or having poll workers bring you a ballot so you can vote from home.

Two other rulings also affect Indiana residents. One requires Indiana election officials to contact voters before removing them from the registration list, and the other requires officials to contact an absentee voter if their mail-in ballot signature doesn’t match election records.

Getting back to work. Marion County residents will soon have a new resource aimed at helping them get back to work. It’s called the Rapid Re-Employment Response portal.

The free new service is intended to help the thousands of residents who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online portal will review job seekers’ qualifications and needs and connect that person with local companies who are looking to hire immediately.

This comes at a time when many Hoosiers are out of their jobs. Last month, Indiana’s unemployment rate was 7.8%.

Reinfected with COVID-19. A 33-year-old man living in Hong Kong is the first known person to become infected with the coronavirus twice, researchers say.

During his first episode of illness, the patient had a cough, sore throat, fever and headache for three days, according to the study. He tested positive for the virus on March 26.

Then during his second episode, the patient was returning to Hong Kong from traveling in Spain via the United Kingdom, and he tested positive during his entry screening at the Hong Kong airport on August 15, researchers said. He was hospitalized again, but this time he was asymptomatic.

Researchers analyzed specimens collected from the patient 10 days after his symptoms emerged in the first episode and one day after hospitalization for the second episode.

Genetic analysis suggests the first infection was from a strain of the coronavirus most closely related to strains from the United States or England, and the second infection was most closely related to strains from Switzerland and England.

The findings also show that people who have had coronavirus already should nonetheless get vaccinated if and when a vaccine becomes available, the researchers wrote.