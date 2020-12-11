While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus Updates for December 11

Vote in favor of Pfizer vaccine recommendation. After a day of deliberations, an FDA panel recommended emergency use authorization which is just the first step before vaccines can be distributed. The final question that led to the recommendation was ‘if the benefits outweighed the risks of those who are 16 and older.’ The majority voted yes.

During the final hour, the FDA’s final questions of concern remained side effects, surveillance after vaccination and ongoing trials, effectiveness in those who are asymptomatic, and if the United States can reach herd immunity.

Pfizer says their efficacy made them jump at the opportunity to vaccinate and potentially save hundreds of thousands of lives.

“With the high efficacy and good safety profile for our vaccine and the pandemic essentially out of control. Vaccine introduction is in urgent need. Dramatic increases in cases have occurred all over the country,” said Pfizer Inc., Senior VP and Head of Vaccine Research and Development, Dr. Kathrin Jansen.

The Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have an efficacy of more than 90% after more than 40,000 people participated in phase three of the clinical trial. Six people died, but it’s unclear if they were given the vaccine or a placebo.

This vaccine produced in nine months, faster than the vaccine for mumps which took 4 years. But the process this time was fast-track, efficient and different.

Vaccine hierarchy. In the coming weeks, a vaccine may be in the hands of health workers and long term care facilities across the state. They make up the 1-A group of initial vaccine distribution recipients in Indiana. Who will be apart of the next 1-B phase is still being discussed, but experts at the Regenstrief Institute say a picture is beginning to form.

“The plan essentially tries to identify and target vulnerable populations across the state who would benefit from the vaccine,” explains Brian Dixon, Director of Public Health and Informatics Regenstrief Institute.

Dixon believes the next stage could be for certain essential workers and Americans with comorbidities that are known to become complicated with COVID-19. While this is still being discussed, certain companies may begin lobbying for their employees to be high on the list.

“They are really basing it off of risk, so the more you come into contact with people or the more your business needs people to come in on a regular basis and utilize it,” detailed Dixon. “I think we have already seen that Uber’s CEO has already begun to lobby that drivers should be higher up on priority lists.”

While all 50 states will be trying to acquire doses of the vaccine, Dixon said the distribution plan is based off of population with Indiana sitting in the middle of the pack. He also adds that surveys have shown that roughly 50% of Americans are skeptical of the vaccine, or contemplating whether to get it.

“Just because it’s new doesn’t mean it isn’t safe. It took our country a long time to vet the vaccine, and other countries have approved it ahead of us,” explained Dixon.

Senate standstill in coronavirus relief deal. An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has all but collapsed after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican senators won’t support $160 billion in state and local funds as part of a potential trade-off in the deal.

McConnell’s staff conveyed to top negotiators Thursday that the GOP leader sees no path to an agreement on a key aspect of the lawmakers’ existing proposal — a slimmed-down version of the liability shield he is seeking for companies and organizations facing potential COVID-19 lawsuits — in exchange for the state and local funds that Democrats want.

The GOP leader criticized “controversial state bailouts” during a speech in the Senate, as he insists on a more targeted aid package.

The hardened stance from McConnell, who does not appear to have enough votes from his Republican majority for a far-reaching compromise, creates a new stalemate over the $900-billion-plus package, despite days of toiling by a bipartisan group of lawmakers to strike compromise.

Other legislative pile-ups now threaten Friday’s related business — a must-pass government funding bill. If it doesn’t clear Congress, that would trigger a federal government shutdown on Saturday.

California contradictions. In the Southern California oceanside city of Manhattan Beach, one arm of government is urging residents to stay home except for essential needs while another is encouraging them to get out and shop and even providing places where they can sit down to relax, eat takeout and watch the sun set on the Pacific.

It’s one example of confusing messages from governments as most of California is under a broad shutdown order that includes an overnight curfew to try to stem record-breaking coronavirus cases that threaten to overwhelm the hospital system.

While state and county health officials are pleading with residents to stay home and only mingle with those in their household, the order allows all retailers to remain open with 20% capacity and encourages people to get outside to exercise.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Suzanne Hadley said her community saw an opportunity to aid local businesses while meeting the stipulations of the order. The solution: repurposing city-owned patio areas set up to allow restaurants to serve diners outdoors — which no longer is allowed — into “public seating areas” where downtown shoppers can relax.

“Shopping for a Christmas gift, buying a to-go meal, watching a sunset are allowed, and even the outdoor activities are encouraged by the state,” she said.