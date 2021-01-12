While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for January 12

COVID-19 variant makes its way to Indiana. State health leaders confirm they have found the new strain of COVID-19, first identified in the United Kingdom, in Indiana.

Experts said there is no evidence indicating this strain is more lethal or causes more severe infections.

However, it is 50% more contagious than the original strain. For example, doctors explain instead of one person infecting two people, this strain could cause one person to infect three people if proper health precautions are not being followed.

“Those three go to nine, those nine go to 27, and those 27 go to 81,” said Dr. Paul Calkins, associate chief medical executive at I.U. Health.

Experts also added that they do not believe new precautions would prevent further spread of any strains.

“I think if we tried to add new behaviors, we’ll just have people who do the old behaviors less well,” Dr. Calkins said.

Dr. Calkins said he is concerned a fatigued population will not practice the precautions needed to stop a strain that spreads easier.

Quicker test results made available to the public. A commercial lab in Indy opened new testing procedures along with new technology to the public on Monday. It will allow people to get a PCR COVID test result in eight hours or less.

“Delay in turn around time is mainly because of logistics,” explained Aria Diagnostics President Vipin Adhlakha, talking about other commercial labs. “[Especially] when you’re dealing with multiple organizations.”

Aria handles all aspects of their testing from the swabbing to transportation to the actual testing. Typically they process test results in larger machinery that works 96 or 384 tests at a time.

“You’d have one machine running 384, but that would take six hours,” detailed Adhlakha. “That means we have to wait for that entire run to finish before we can result it.”

With that machine, normally results are back within 48 hours. They have begun running tests nine at a time through smaller test devices. They are boxes about the size of an index card holder. The devices can finish those results in an hour. About three weeks ago, they began offering the expedited tests only to front lines workers just to see if the process would hold up.

Seniors respond in big way to vaccines being made available to them. Since IU Health started giving COVID-19 vaccines for Hoosiers age 80 and older on Friday, they’ve seen a steady flow of senior citizens lining up for the shots.

“We’ve seen almost 400 seniors so far come through our clinic in the last four days,” said I.U. Health Director of Infection Prevention Kristen Kelley.

Kelley was referring to the clinic being held at the I.U. Health Neuroscience Center, which is one of 10 vaccine sites in Marion County.

“And this is just the age group that just at the highest risk, so it really does feel like we’re doing some meaningful work here,” she said.

The latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows roughly 86,000 Hoosiers age 80 and older had signed up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday afternoon.

Although the age group makes up only 4% of the Indiana’s population, it represents more than 19% of the state’s hospitalizations and more than half of the state’s deaths from the virus.

More and more large venues like stadiums and fairgrounds are being used as vaccination sites. The U.S. is entering the second month of the biggest vaccination drive in history with a major expansion of the campaign, opening football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds and convention centers to inoculate a larger and more diverse pool of people.

After a frustratingly slow rollout involving primarily health care workers and nursing home residents, states are moving on to the next phase before the first one is complete, making COVID-19 shots available to such groups as senior citizens, teachers, bus drivers, police officers and firefighters.

Emily Alexander, a fourth-grade teacher in hard-hit Arizona, got vaccinated in a round-the-clock, drive-thru operation that opened Monday at the suburban Phoenix stadium where the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals play. She said she hopes it means she can be reunited in person with her students and colleagues before the end of the year.

“I miss the kids so much,” the 37-year-old Alexander said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing them and their families, being able to hug them. That has just been so tough.”