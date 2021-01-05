While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for January 5

Indiana healthcare workers to get second dose. More than 75,000 Hoosiers have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, and this week, many frontline workers will receive their important second dose of the vaccine.

At Franciscan Health, Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs, said they are doing better than they initially expected. They are now administering up to 350 vaccines per day after receiving a higher number of the Pfizer vials.

“With that additional volume, we’ve been able to now expand because we received additional shipments of both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine,” Dr. Doehring said.

Dr. Doehring said the vaccine shipments are coming in once or twice a week, which he reports is catching them up to where they “hoped to be at this point.”

“We’ve wasted zero doses of the vaccine, which is a real accomplishment and a very high priority for us of course,” Doehring said.

Dr. Doehring said some people are not showing up for their scheduled appointment to receive the vaccine, which he explained is not unusual. If this happens, they call on another frontline worker.

COVID-19 variant found in New York. New York state Monday confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus variant in a 60-year old man with no known travel history. The discovery adds a new urgency as the Empire State works to vaccinate its 20 million residents.

That effort is falling behind and fueling a debate governments are having around the globe: Should they be focused on giving one shot or two?

Given a less than speedy vaccine rollout by Operation Warp Speed, some experts suggest delaying the booster and putting a single dose in as many arms as possible to give more Americans at least some level of immunity. Depending on the study, that level looks quite acceptable.

British regulators believe a single shot of the Moderna vaccine is 80 to 90% effective and say the Pfizer/BioNTech shot is 70% effective after one dose and 95% effective after two.

Other experts argue that since it’s a novel virus being attacked with new medications, the data may be incomplete.

“If I was told all of a sudden, ‘You’re gonna get half a dose,’ I would sort of scratch my head and wonder why that changed,” OhioHealth’s Dr. Joseph Gastaldo told NewsNation affiliate WCMH.

Pharmacist confesses to trying to tamper with vaccines. A Wisconsin pharmacist convinced the world was “crashing down” told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he believed the shots would mutate people’s DNA, according to court documents released Monday.

Police in Grafton, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Milwaukee, arrested Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist Steven Brandenburg last week following an investigation into the 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine, which officials say contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people. Charges are pending.

“He’d formed this belief they were unsafe,” Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said during a virtual hearing. He added that Brandenburg was upset because he was in the midst of divorcing his wife, and an Aurora employee said Brandenburg had taken a gun to work twice.

A detective wrote in a probable cause statement that Brandenburg, 46, is an admitted conspiracy theorist and that he told investigators he intentionally tried to ruin the vaccine because it could hurt people by changing their DNA.

France vows to speed up vaccine program. Amid public outcry, France’s health minister has promised an “exponential” acceleration of his country’s slow coronavirus vaccination process.

After barely 500 people in France were vaccinated in the first six days, Health Minister Olivier Veran defended the government’s strategy of giving the vaccines first to residents of nursing homes. But he vowed Tuesday to simplify a bureaucratic consent process blamed in part for France’s lagging vaccinations.

Veran said the government will expand the number of vaccination centers and categories of people eligible for early vaccines, and allow people to sign up for vaccinations on an app or by phone.

The growth of vaccinations in the coming days “will be exponential, rest assured,” he said on RTL radio. But he insisted that the government would not forego safety guidelines in a country facing broad vaccine skepticism.