While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for January 6

Vaccine has not reached all Hoosier LTC facilities. Several hundred long term care facilities are still waiting to be scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, according to the Indiana Health Care Association (IHCA).

IHCA is also still trying to find out how many nursing home residents have been vaccinated so far in the state. The state is partnering with Walgreens and CVS to administer COVID-19 vaccines to nursing home residents. The vaccine clinics launched at Indiana nursing homes on December 28.

The president of IHCA, Zach Cattell, said about 500 facilities had been scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic through Walgreens or CVS as of Tuesday. That means more than 200 centers, mostly assisted living facilities, are still awaiting dates for their vaccine clinics.

“There are a lot of frustrated nursing facilities and assisted living facilities out there because this has been such a difficult 11 months for their families and residents,” he said.

It’s been nearly 11 months since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Indiana’s long term care facilities. Since then, more than 4,000 residents have died. That makes up more than half of the state’s total COVID-19 deaths.

Frustration over second stimulus payment. The rollout of the second round of stimulus payments is underway, and some Hoosiers are reporting issues with receiving their payment.

The relief payments started being sent out on Dec. 29 and will continue to go out through Jan. 15. According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), if you are eligible and do not receive your payment in full by then, you will need to claim it on your 2020 tax return.

Some taxpayers, who use tax preparation services like H&R Block, are reporting their second economic impact payment was deposited into an account they don’t recognize, and now they are having trouble getting answers on where it went and when they could expect to see it.

For Hoosiers like Justin Sparks, a single parent, and his daughter, 2020 was an especially difficult year.

“It’s just been a rough — this whole experience, you know,” he said, fighting back tears. “I’ve had to move three times already this year with my daughter.”

Sparks worries if he is unable to receive the $600 soon, he may be forced to move again.

He is relying on the relief payment but said it was deposited into the wrong account.

Richmond mayor tests positive for coronavirus. Richmond mayor Dave Snow has tested positive for coronavirus.

Snow made the news public in a tweet, saying he plans to quarantine and work virtually.

Pandemic could reshape dining out in Indiana. With an estimated 20% of Indiana restaurants closing since the start of the pandemic, it’s expected that COVID will have a lasting impact on how restaurants operate in the state in the future.

“We are all about consumer behavior. What will a consumer be willing to do?” asked Patrick Tamm, president and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (InRLA).

So far, Tamm says drive-thru and fast casual restaurants are the locations that are seeing success during the pandemic. He believes restaurants may retrofit or build new concepts to maximize carry-out capability. Take-out and drive-thru services can be some of the most difficult for restaurants to operate.

“If someone’s role was forgotten, and it’s not on the dining room plate, they can fix it,” detailed Tamm. “You may see stand alone restaurants being built with additional curb side, additional carry-out delivery services. The architecture and layouts on concepts are changing.”

InRLA suggests new restaurants may even capitalize on outdoor seating, which could lead to more rooftop dining even in suburban areas. You may also see drive-thru services at restaurants you would never expect to offer it.

People in California warned against dangers of leaving home. Officials are warning that simply leaving home is a high-risk activity in Los Angeles County as coronavirus deaths surpassed 11,000 for the first time Tuesday amid a dire holiday-season surge.

L.A. County reached the staggering new death toll after more than 1,000 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in less than a week. Just before New Year’s Eve, 10,056 deaths had been confirmed countywide.

“Our actions over the next couple of weeks are a matter of life and death for many,” the county public health department said in a tweet Tuesday. “Community transmission rates are high and any activity outside your home is high-risk.”

Risk of infection is expected to only increase in the coming weeks as the toll of holiday celebrations piles onto the existing surge.

“Assume that this deadly invisible virus is everywhere, looking for a willing host,” county public health director Barbara Ferrer said in a Monday briefing. “Don’t let that be you or someone you care about.”

Ferrer urged Angelenos to take the utmost precautions on even routine errands, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy.

Final EU country begins vaccinating its residents. Nearly two weeks after most other European Union nations, the Netherlands on Wednesday began its COVID-19 vaccination program, with nursing home staff and frontline workers in hospitals first in line for the shot.

Sanna Elkadiri, a nurse at a nursing home for people with dementia, was the first to receive a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a mass vaccination center in Veghel, 120 kilometers (75 miles) southeast of the capital, Amsterdam.

The Dutch government has come under fierce criticism for its late start to vaccinations. Prime Minister Mark Rutte told lawmakers in a debate Tuesday that authorities had focused preparations on the easy-to-handle vaccine made by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which has not yet been cleared for use in the EU, and not the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge did not comment on the criticism as he spoke before Elkadiri rolled up the left sleeve of her purple nurse’s uniform to receive the first shot. Instead, he looked forward to a future with the virus under control.

“Finally, after 10 months of crisis, today we are starting to end this crisis,” De Jonge said. But he warned that, “it will take a while before we have all the misery behind us. ”