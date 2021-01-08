While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for January 8

Vaccine clinics to start at county health departments next week. First, the COVID-19 vaccine went to hospitals and pharmacies. Now doses are heading to county health departments in Indiana.

Local health officials are preparing to open clinics next week. It comes as Hoosiers 80 and older can start signing up for an appointment Friday at 9 a.m.

People age 80 and older account for more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health dashboard.

Indiana has received just over 350,000 doses of vaccine to date and is scheduled to receive about 78,000 doses per week at this time.

“By opening vaccine to those who are 80 or older, then adding people in their 70s and 60s when vaccine supplies allow us to expand, we can best protect the populations that account for 93 percent of our COVID-19 deaths,” Box said.

Hoosiers age 80 and older can register beginning at 9 a.m. Friday by going to https://ourshot.in.gov. You can search for a nearby vaccine clinic and select an appointment time. Appointments may also be made by calling 211 beginning Friday. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

US hits record daily high in coronavirus deaths. The U.S. registered more COVID-19 deaths in a single day than ever before — nearly 3,900 — on the very day the mob attack on the Capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic.

The virus is surging in several states, with California hit particularly hard, reporting on Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths. Skyrocketing caseloads there are threatening to force hospitals to ration care and essentially decide who lives and who dies.

“Folks are gasping for breath. Folks look like they’re drowning when they are in bed right in front of us,” said Dr. Jeffrey Chien, an emergency room physician at Santa Clara Valley Regional Medical Center, urging people to do their part to help slow the spread. “I’m begging everyone to help us out because we aren’t the front line. We’re the last line.”

Meanwhile, the number of Americans who have gotten their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine climbed to at least 5.9 million Thursday, a one-day gain of about 600,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hundreds of millions will need to be vaccinated to stop the coronavirus.

States with highest rising death tolls. While the breach of the U.S. Capitol and Georgia election have dominated headlines over the last few days, COVID-19 cases have quietly continued to surge across the United States with deaths and hospitalizations hitting new records this week.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported nearly 3,900 new deaths as the COVID-19 Tracking Project revealed more than 132,000 Americans were hospitalized. The U.S. is now averaging 230,000 daily coronavirus cases – and that’s with a major lag in testing and data due to the recent holidays.

More than 360,000 Americans have been killed in the U.S., and the international death toll is closing in on 2 million. December was by far the nation’s deadliest month yet, and health experts are warning that January could be more terrible still because of family gatherings and travel over the holidays.

California has been in the headlines for a surge in deaths and infections. However, there are a number of other states seeing similar jumps in death rates.

More coronavirus relief on the way for small businesses. For Nancy Sinoway, a second coronavirus relief loan would increase the chances that her dressmaking business will survive.

“I could use it for marketing, for new samples. I could use it as a lifeline,” says Sinoway, who designs and makes dresses for occasions like weddings and proms. She was flooded with order cancellations starting in early March as the virus spread and large gatherings and events were abandoned.

Sinoway got a Paycheck Protection Program loan last May and used it to pay her three employees. But the loan money fell far short of what she needed to maintain her Port Washington, New York, shop. She was forced to close it and move the business into her home.

Millions of business owners like Sinoway are about to get help. The Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department are preparing to revive the PPP five months after its first two rounds of funding ended.

In the latest round, businesses that received loans last year will be able to borrow up to $2 million as long as they have no more than 300 employees and suffered at least a 25% drop in quarterly revenue. First-time borrowers with no more than 500 workers will be able to borrow up to $10 million.