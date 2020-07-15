While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 15

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Today is the deadline to file your taxes. The coronavirus pandemic pushed back the deadline three months from its normal April 15 deadline. It’s also the last day to pay your taxes if you owe money. That goes for both federal and state.

If you need to apply for an extension to file, that also needs to be in today. Keep in mind, an extension to file is not an extension to pay.

If you owe taxes this year, you’re going to have to estimate how much your payment will be, and make that by today so you don’t get hit with any penalties or interest.

If you don’t have the money to pay what you owe, tax experts recommend making about 75 to 90-percent of that payment by the deadline. You can also apply for an extension of payment. That will give you 120 days to pay, but you may be charged interest and penalties until it’s paid in full. You can also set up a payment plan with the IRS on their website.

The IRS recommends people file online and not via mail because they say it’s pretty backlogged. But if you want to mail it in, make sure you get it postmarked by today or you could face a penalty.

The U.S. could be even closer to a COVID-19 vaccine this morning. The vaccine created by Moderna triggered an immune response in all 45 volunteers who received it.

Additionally, levels of antibodies were similar to the patients who naturally recovered from COVID -19.

Volunteers had only mild side effects, like fatigue, chills, and muscle pain.

The vaccine will go into a third trial later this month.

Moderna says it will be ready to deliver up to a billion doses a year starting in 2021. As a result, Moderna’s stock skyrocketed, and so did the stock market.

Mexico is asking the U.S. government to extend non-essential travel restrictions through August 21 as the country deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“After reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19, Mexico brought up to the United States the extension for another 30 days of restrictions to non-essential land travel along its common border,” Mexican Ambassador Martha Barcena said.

She said the restrictions would remain as outlined when implemented on March 21. The non-essential travel rule has been extended monthly since.

Mexico has 304,435 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning and 35,491 resulting fatalities. Border health experts are concerned the numbers could be higher in reality due to limited testing in Mexico.

Some retail groups are calling on Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to mandate masks statewide.

They say leaving it up to local government causes confusion and frustration.

Those in favor of state mask mandates want to avoid incidents like one in Michigan in which a man rubbed his nose on a Dollar Store employee’s shirt because she told him he was required to wear a mask.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association wrote a letter to all governors asking for state mask mandates. They say conflict goes down in states that have them.

However, Indiana Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Brinegar says Indiana doesn’t have that problem.

“If circumstances change and we see the kind of spikes that we have seen in some of the southern states like Arizona, Texas and Florida and it becomes necessary for the governor to impose a mask mandate then we would certainly support that,” Brinegar said.

Holcomb’s office says he has no new comment on this matter. In the past he said he wants to leave this issue up to local government. He has strongly encouraged businesses and Hoosiers to wear masks through the state’s “Mask Up, Hoosiers” campaign.