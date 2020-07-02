While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 2

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Indiana will not fully reopen from coronavirus closures this weekend as originally planned. Instead, it will enter a new stage—Stage 4.5.

This morning at 10 a.m., we’ll hear from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine to see if Marion County will also enter that stage or if it will enter a revised stage as it has in the past.

Marion County has the most coronavirus cases in the state at over 11,000, and right now, it is a full stage behind the rest of the state in the governor’s Back on Track plan.

The mayor has always said he will let data drive the decisions, and even though the governor said the state can loosen some restrictions, it’s up to local governments to decide what their counties will do.

The U.S. set another single-day record for new coronavirus cases just days before the Fourth of July weekend. There were over 50,000 new cases reported nationwide on Wednesday.

At least five states – Arizona, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas – reported a record number of new cases Wednesday, and at least 23 states are pausing reopening plans.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in coronavirus cases, now with nearly 2.7 million.

Although many governments are still advising against “nonessential” international travel, a host of popular destinations are beginning to ease their COVID-19 lockdown measures and border restrictions and are moving toward welcoming tourists back.

Caribbean islands like Jamaica have already opened their doors to foreign visitors again, while destinations such as Mexico and Thailand are planning to reopen region by region in the coming weeks.

If you’re one of many travelers eagerly awaiting news on where you can travel to this year, check out this guide to the top destinations making plans to reopen, as well as some of those that are keeping their borders firmly closed for now.

A new study and new animation from Florida Atlantic University shows how effective face masks are and which kind might be the best option.

Researchers found cotton masks with multiple layers were best at stopping the spread of saliva droplets, which could carry COVID-19. With those, droplets traveled less than three inches.

The worst-performing style, according to the study, was bandana-style masks.

Saliva droplets flew about three feet with those.

For context, unobstructed droplets travel more than eight feet.

Researchers say this proves the importance of wearing a tightly-fitted mask while in public.