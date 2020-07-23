While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 23

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

More than three months behind schedule, Major League Baseball’s opening day is finally here.

The MLB is the first of the big four American sports leagues to start play since the COVID-19 outbreak halted the 2020 season.

The MLB begins a short schedule under tightly controlled and highly unusual circumstances.

Teams will play 60 games in ballparks without fans. Sound effects will be piped into stadiums, and cardboard cutouts will occupy many seats.

There will also be new rules—including one really big change: Every half-inning starting in the top of the 10th will begin with an automatic runner on second base.

Dr. Anthony Fauci will toss out the ceremonial first ball when the World Series champion Nationals take the field tonight.

In case you missed it – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a mask mandate for the state.

Starting Monday, everyone age 8 and older will have to wear a face covering in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Health experts support the mandate and point out masks can reduce the spread of the coronavirus by up to 80%.

Violating the mandate could be a Class B misdemeanor, but the governor said there will not be mask police patrolling the street.

Gov. Holcomb said the mandate will stay in place for as long as it’s needed.

Every state surrounding Indiana now has a mask requirement.

Illinois has been under a mask mandate since the beginning of May.

Kentucky and Michigan governors ordered mandates on July 10, and Ohio begins their requirement today.

Indianapolis is one of 11 cities the White House warned to take “aggressive” action in combating the coronavirus, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, reportedly spoke with state and local leaders Wednesday to discuss the outbreaks.

The other 10 cities listed were Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Saint Louis, and Pittsburgh.

The warning was given to state and local leaders in a private phone call.

A recent study by the IU Fairbanks School of Public Health and confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control indicates COVID-19 is likely more widespread in Indiana than was first thought, and the chances of dying from the coronavirus are higher than expected.

The study just published by the CDC takes into account that only the sickest COVID-19 patients or those showing symptoms or testing positive are accounted for in the daily statistics.

This study finds that the actual rate of infection may be ten times beyond what the daily reports find.

The study finds that the chances of dying from a confirmed case of the coronavirus are one in 172, which makes it about six times more deadly than the flu.