While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 24

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Starting today, face masks are mandatory in Fishers. Everyone will have to wear a mask when in public—indoors or outdoors—when social distancing is not possible.

There are exceptions for kids younger than 5 and people with certain medical conditions.

Masks also must be worn in restaurants up to the point where customers eat or drink.

Happening today, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Indiana to discuss reopening schools and colleges during the pandemic. This comes as some Indiana schools are getting ready to welcome back students.

Just this week, the CDC issued new guidelines strongly in favor of reopening schools, saying children don’t suffer much from the coronavirus, and they are less likely than adults to spread it.

But they do recommend local officials consider closing schools, or keeping them closed, if there is “substantial, uncontrolled transmission of the virus.”

This news comes as the White House asks Congress to provide more than $100 billion to help schools reopen in the fall.

A big sticking point with Senate Republicans though is President Trump wants that money withheld from schools that don’t reopen. In those districts, he wants the money to go to parents who want to send their kids to private or charter schools.

The president says those schools could then use the money to help them comply with CDC guidelines.

Today, we’re expected to hear from Pence on how Indiana schools can reopen, keeping both teachers and students safe. He is set to speak around 1:30 p.m. today at Marian University.

Marion County is taking a step back on reopening after health officials announced Thursday the coronavirus infection curve is going back up.

Mayor Joe Hogsett reestablished some restrictions on the county that went into effect at midnight.

Restaurants will be restricted to 50% capacity for indoor seating, and they will have to be closed between midnight and 5 a.m. every day. Bar seating has to be closed off again.

Also, bars and nightclubs will have to close their doors until at least August 12.

Gyms will go back down to 25% capacity, keeping equipment 10 feet apart.

Movie theaters and bowling allies will go back down to 25% capacity as well.

Analysts pointed out Indy’s COVID-19 numbers went back up once people, especially those under 40, started going out to dinner and seeing their friends.

More than half of the confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Marion County are in people under 40.

There are now more than 4 million cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., and it only took 15 days to go from 3 million to 4 million.

To put that into context, it took more than three months for the U.S. to reach 1 million back in April.

Within the past 24 hours, Florida once again reported more than 10,000 new cases.

Some experts predict we could see 300,000 American deaths by the end of the year.