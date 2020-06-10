While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 10

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here's a look:

Governor Eric Holcomb will let Hoosiers know if the state can enter Stage 4 of reopening on Sunday, June 14. Stage 4 means places like movie theaters and bowling alleys can reopen with some restrictions.

Right now, there is no clear indication as to what he will decide.

If he decides to go forward with Stage 4, here’s what that means:

Social gatherings can go up to 250 people as long as people stay six feet apart.

Retail stores and malls can open at full capacity following social distancing guidelines.

Restaurants can open at 75% capacity.

Bar seating in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs can open at half-capacity.

Zoos, museums and other sites may open, but a capacity limit isn’t specified yet.

Movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at half-capacity.

It’s important to note: even if the governor says Indiana can move into Stage 4 on June 14, local mayors will make the final decision. Marion and Monroe Counties have been behind the rest of the state’s reopening schedule. So we will also wait to hear what those counties will decide.

We’ll know the governor’s decision around 2:30 p.m.

Public health experts in Michigan made a list of the riskiest activities when it comes to catching COVID-19 regardless of the state you live in.

Going to bars or concerts topped their list. Other high-risk activities include visiting sports stadiums, gyms, amusement parks and churches.

Public pools were ranked as a higher risk since people aren’t wearing masks in the pool and crowds are more likely to form.

Low-risk activities include getting gas for your car, getting groceries, and going to a hotel.

The National Cemetery Administration will once again hold committal services for veterans who pass away.

In May, we reported that over 14,000 veterans were buried without honors nationwide because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NCA is now months behind on memorials, but they promise they will make it up to families, including the ones here in central Indiana.

They will offer loved ones individual memorials or the opportunity to take part in a group service starting in July.

A top official with the World Health Organization is now backtracking on her comments that suggest people who are asymptomatic rarely transmit COVID-19 to others.

Maria Van Kerkhove is the top technical expert focused on COVID-19 at the organization. She says when she made that comment, she was referring to a small number of limited studies.

She added, we still don’t know exactly how much of the world population is infected or the transmission rate.