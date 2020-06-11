While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 11

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Today at 2 p.m. we expect to hear from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on the next steps for reopening Marion County.

This comes as Governor Eric Holcomb says Indiana can move forward into Stage 4 of his “Back on Track” plan two days early.

Marion County has the most positive cases of COVID-19 in the state at more than 10,000, and it has been behind the reopening schedule from the rest of the state.

Hogsett has given no indication what his decision will be, but he has said before Marion County data was moving in a good direction.

If Marion County moves into Stage 4 with the rest of the state, here’s what that means:

For the first time since March, bars, nightclubs, and movie theaters can open at 50 percent capacity.

Museums, amusement parks, and bowling alleys can open.

Playgrounds can reopen.

Retail stores can fully open.

Casinos can reopen.

Restaurant dining rooms can let in people up to 75 percent capacity.

People can gather in groups of up to 250 as long as they are six feet apart.

Large events like conventions, fairs, and festivals are still not allowed.

Officials are still making a decision on recreational youth contact sports.

Monroe County has also been behind the rest of the state for reopening, but it’s unclear when they’ll announce whether they will join the rest of the state in Stage 4.

Data from the CDC shows Indiana is one of more than 25 states not reporting probable COVID-19 cases despite recommendations from the agency.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box explained the state keeps track of probable cases – which an individual physician could report. It just does not report that.

“If they come in without a documented lab test but the symptoms and the signs were appropriate and everything else looked like a probable case, then we keep track of that,” Box said.

The Regenstrief Institute, which tracks COVID-19 data, sees value in gathering data on probable cases.

The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition claims state and federal leaders are not making enough progress to avoid an eviction crisis.

They know many Hoosiers cannot pay for rent because they lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they said if nothing is done, an eviction crisis would greatly impact Indiana’s minority communities.

They’re calling on Gov. Holcomb to do more to protect Hoosier renters. Holcomb said discussions about extending the eviction moratorium are still ongoing, and they’re coming up with ways to protect renters.

For more information about the Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition and their suggested plan to the governor, click here.

As officials continue to urge everyone to wear face coverings in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is reminding residents they can request a free mask.

It’s a very easy process. You just have to sign up here.

The masks are intended for Marion County adult residents unable to purchase their own.

City officials appropriated $3 million to the free face mask program as part of funding from the federal CARES Act.