While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 15

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Indiana casinos reopen today with new guidelines and restrictions in place.

Sanitation stations and masks for staff and table players must be available. Slot machines will be spaced to allow for social distancing, and there will be temperature checks.

The Indiana Gaming Association says they won’t put a limit on the time you can play, but they will limit numbers coming in the doors. They are only allowed to open at 50 percent capacity.

Fifty-one percent of casinos have reopened across the country.

According to the Casino Association of Indiana, casinos employ more than 13,000 Hoosiers, and more than 20 million people visited them last year.

Families beat the heat by jumping into pools across central Indiana this past weekend.

Indy Parks opened five of its pools for the summer. Pools at Bethel Park, Frederick Douglass Park, Perry Park, Riverside Park, and Willard Park will be open six days a week at 50-percent capacity.

They will close throughout the day for routine cleanings, and all lifeguards and pool staff are required to wear face masks. Pool spray features and park spray-grounds will not be available for now.

Also, the Waterpark at the Monon Community Center opened Sunday as part of Stage 4 of the governor’s Back on Track Plan. For right now, there aren’t any lawn chairs, so you’ll have to bring your own folding chairs, and the lazy river is closed.

There are more hand washing stations and extra cleaning protocols, and they encourage everyone to wear masks.

Kokomo Beach is also open once again at 50 percent capacity. Once the state fully reopens, they’ll reassess their capacity limits. The park has also added more cleaning procedures and is reducing the number of chairs available to families.

The CDC is issuing new COVID-19 guidelines as states across the U.S. continue to reopen.

The agency released two documents this weekend to help the public minimize risk while venturing out into public spaces—one for individuals preparing to venture out and the other for event planners.

Much of the guidance is very familiar. They recommend wearing masks and maintaining social distance, of course.

The CDC also says the longer an interaction lasts with other people, the higher the risk of virus spread.

So far, places like Arizona, Florida, and the Carolinas have already started seeing new COVID-19 spikes as they reopen.

Experts still predict a second wave of infections across the country.