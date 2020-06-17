While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 17

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Indiana is extending unemployment benefits to those who lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Extended Benefits (EB) program provides federal reimbursement to the state for another 13 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits. EB took effect on June 7.

It is triggered during periods of high unemployment. Indiana’s unemployment rate currently exceeds the 5% threshold to trigger the extension.

Under traditional unemployment insurance, claimants can receive up to 26 weeks of benefits.

The CARES Act provides Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits for up to 13 additional weeks starting March 29, 2020. EB is available after PEUC is exhausted. As a result, the first week Hoosiers may be eligible for the additional EB is the week ending July 4, 2020.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) continues to provide an additional $600 per week to claimants until July 25, 2020.

Qualifying claimants don’t need to take any additional action to enroll in EB. Claimants should continue filing weekly vouchers.

A domestic travel credit may be part of a second round of stimulus payments. Comments made by President Donald Trump during a roundtable meeting in May prompted the speculation.

On May 18, Trump met with restaurant executives to discuss the future of the industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During the meeting, Trump suggested a possible credit that could benefit the restaurant and travel industries, two of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus.

While the president didn’t mention any specified amount, U.S. tourism industry lobbyists have been circulating a proposal in Washington that would give people an extra $4,000 in tax breaks to spend at U.S. theme parks, restaurants, hotels and other travel-related businesses.

The details of the “Explore America” tax credit are still being finalized, but early drafts propose covering 50 percent of airfare and other travel costs up to $4,000 through 2021.

Some Indiana business owners fear they will face a lawsuit as a result of COVID-19. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is lobbying for federal and state laws to provide specific employer protections from pandemic-related litigation.

It says it wants to make sure any lawsuits that come from the pandemic would be in response to a serious injury or death related to the virus. It wants the burden of proof to remain on the employee for any workman’s compensation dispute regarding COVID-19. And it would like safety guidelines to be broad so even the smallest of companies can afford to comply.

The Indiana chamber says it will finish the policy in the next 30 days.

It says it is learning from other states passing similar legislation, including our neighbors in Michigan.

Canada and the U.S. agreed to keep their border closed to non-essential travel until July 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The restrictions were initially announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Americans returning to the U.S. and Canadians returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.