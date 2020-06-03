While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 3

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Phase 2 of the statewide COVID-19 study starts today. Researchers say it’s critical to get tested if you are chosen to participate in the study.

Participants are selected randomly and receive a text, a phone call, or a postcard.

During the first phase, researchers tested over 4,600 Hoosiers between April 25 and May 1.

That’s when we learned 45% of Hoosiers with the coronavirus are asymptomatic.

Researchers say because the economy has opened up more since Phase 1, it could give them more insight into how the virus has advanced.

Indiana reached another sad milestone in the fight against the coronavirus with the report of 46 new deaths yesterday. More than 2,000 Hoosiers have died from the virus.

The state also announced 430 new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to over 35,000.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, over 22,000 Hoosiers have recovered.

New numbers from a federal agency show more than 1,100 residents of Indiana nursing homes have died from the coronavirus. That number is nearly 200 more than the data on the state’s website.

Indiana also posts COVID-19 numbers for long term care facilities, providing aggregate totals—not the names of centers.

It’s updated every week on the dashboard. Yesterday, ISDH reported 945 residents of long-term care facilities have died.

But on that same day, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published a different number. They say 1,141 Long-term care residents have died. That’s nearly 200 more people than the total Indiana is reporting.

Indiana’s joint information center claims data may differ for a number of reasons, including reporting methods.

The state says they will review the CMS report to identify where differences exist to make sure data posted on the ISDH dashboard is as accurate and current as possible.

The Congressional Budget Office says it could take America’s economy an entire decade to recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The office warns the pandemic will cut economic output over the next decade by $7.9 trillion or 3% of GDP during the decade. That’s compared to CBO projections from January.

The total damage comes to $15.7 trillion, or 5.3% of GDP, and that’s without accounting for inflation.

The CBO qualified its statement though, cautioning there is a lot of uncertainty in its forecasts. That’s because the Cours of the pandemic is unknown, and it’s unclear how the economy will respond.