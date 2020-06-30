While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 30

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Coronavirus cases across the country are spiking, but here in Indiana, we remain steady.

Some states are shutting down bars and theaters once again while Indiana prepares for Stage 5 of the Back on Track Plan.

The big question is why are some states seeing an increase in coronavirus cases and we’re not as of right now? We spoke with an expert who believes it was our staged approach that’s really helped.

Shandy Dearth is the director of undergraduate epidemiology at Indiana University’s School of Public Health. She believes states like Florida and Texas opened too quickly.

As of this morning, 14 states are now pausing or tweaking their reopening plans.

She added that to continue down the path we are going, people need to focus more on the need for masks and wearing them. That could mean mandating mask use, she told us, although, that decision has been controversial and there are people who say that’s against their freedom.

“We need to normalize wearing a mask I know it’s not something people like to do but we got to get there,” Dearth said.

And in states that don’t mandate masks, some mayors are making that call.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and other top government health officials will testify before a Senate Committee today on the latest efforts by the U.S. government to contain the pandemic.

On Monday, Fauci said even when a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed, it may not be enough to stop the spread of the virus.

The United States now has a price tag for the antiviral drug remdesivir.

Gilead Sciences, the company that makes the COVID-19 drug, announced in an open letter on Monday morning that it has decided to set a price of $390 per vial for the U.S. government, which would include Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense hospitals, and other governments of developed countries. But the discounted price will not include Medicare or Medicaid.

A typical five-day treatment course would include six vials, which would equate to $2,340 per patient, Daniel O’Day, Gilead Sciences chairman and CEO, said in the letter.

The U.S. government will continue to manage U.S. allocations of remdesivir to hospitals through September, the company said.

The letter added that the price for US private insurance companies will be $520 per vial, which would total $3,120 per patient for a five-day treatment course of six vials.

Broadway has extended its closure until at least early January.

Although an exact date for performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Jan. 3.

The latest extension wipes away many shows planned for the fall. Many have just moved to next year, including a revival of “The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster that was to start rehearsals on June 29 but will now open in May 2021.