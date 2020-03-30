While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 30

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams says Indianapolis is one of the emerging hotspots for the coronavirus.

Adams named Indianapolis among several other cities in a tweet Sunday morning. Other hotspots he mentioned in the tweet include New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Indiana ranks 17th as far as number of coronavirus cases reported. As of Sunday morning, the state has over 1,500 cases. Neighboring states Michigan and Illinois rank third and seventh.

President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic continue to rise in the U.S.

The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government expires Monday, and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the national guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic.

But instead he decided to extend them through April 30, a tacit acknowledgment he’d been too optimistic. Many states and local governments have stiffer controls in place on mobility and gatherings.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indy Chamber continue to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

Monday morning, they will outline a multi-million dollar investment for small business support loans. The loans will, “help small businesses address immediate challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a press release.

Apparently, age is not the only risk factor for dying of the coronavirus.

While older people remain most at risk of dying, they’re far from the only ones vulnerable. One of many mysteries: Men seem to fare worse than women.

And as cases skyrocket in the U.S. and Europe, it’s becoming more clear that how healthy you were before the pandemic began plays a key role in how you fare regardless of how old you are.