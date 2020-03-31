While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 31

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

The daily U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 500 for the first time, making it the deadliest day yet. Almost one out of every five US deaths reported during the coronavirus crisis was reported Monday.

Over 3,000 people have died from the virus in the U.S.

At least 160,698 cases of the coronavirus have been detected and tested. The total includes cases from every state, the District of Columbia and several U.S. territories. Only two states have not reported deaths—Hawaii and Wyoming have not reported a death from coronavirus.

Indiana hospitals are preparing for a surge in cases of the coronavirus. On Monday, Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said the peak surge is expected to be mid-April to mid-May.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The drugs—which are used to treat malaria and other conditions—have been called game changers by President Trump.

But thus far, there is little scientific evidence that chloroquine, or its closely-related analogue hydroxychloroquine, are effective in treating the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly 10,000 Indy hotel workers, and it’s causing the hospitality industry to make very tough decisions. Hotels in downtown Indianapolis that typically see thousands of people a week are shutting down operations.

The JW Marriott, the city’s largest hotel, is one of those hotels that was forced to shut down.