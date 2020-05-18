While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 18

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

A national economic model predicts that the state runs the risk of trading jobs for lives if it moves too quickly in putting Hoosiers back to work.

A model developed by The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania looks at variables of full and partial reopening of the economy. It also looks at behavioral changes.

According to this model, if the state goes for a full reopen and people go back to their pre-pandemic behavior, the state’s economy and jobs will bounce back quicker.

But nearly 400,000 Hoosiers would be infected with COVID-19, and 23,000 would die by mid-summer.

Those predicted numbers are more than 10 times greater than where the state stands right now.

Right now, 48 states have reopened in some way. Across the country, local governments are asking people to be smart and do their part in stopping the spread.

The Wharton Model shows opening too much too early risks a second wave of infection later in the year, and it would devastate Indiana’s economy.

We want to make clear, this is just one model’s predictions.

President Trump has repeatedly stressed the importance of states reopening as one way to strengthen the struggling U.S. economy.

Uber and Lyft announced safety changes that go into effect today. The companies will require everyone to wear a mask or face cover.

Drivers will also need to take a selfie showing they’re wearing a mask before accepting trips.

Drivers and riders will also have to complete a checklist confirming they have taken steps to help reduce the spread of the virus. Passengers are encouraged not to sit in the front seat any more.

President Trump and other members of his administration plan to meet with representatives from the restaurant industry today. The industry has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus crisis.

As you know, restaurants have been forced to close their dining rooms due to stay-at-home orders, and many can’t survive on take out and delivery only.

Thousands of cooks and servers are now out of work and forced to rely on unemployment benefits.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition has expressed concern about the Paycheck Protection Program. That is expected to come up in today’s meeting.

The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths could surpass 100,000 by June 1, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The 12 forecasting models in the United States tracked by the CDC are predicting an increase in deaths in the coming weeks and this grim milestone, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield tweeted.

As of Friday, more than 1.4 million people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 87,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.