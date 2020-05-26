While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 26

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens today as a free testing site for the coronavirus.

It’s the newest location to host drive-through and walk-up testing for COVID-19 hotspots in Marion County, according to the health department.

You need to fill out a six-page online form and complete a health screening before you can get tested.

Testing at IMS is free for people who are showing symptoms, people who are 65 or older, people who have a weakened immune system, or people who are essential workers.

If IMS is too far, you can also get tested at Warren Central High School. The same application process applies there.

These two spots are replacing the testing sites at Eastern Central Church and the fairgrounds.

The Marion County Health Department told us they are opening new sites to give Hoosiers more access to testing.

The free testing focuses on areas that have been greatly impacted by the virus.

The World Health Organization hit pause on studying hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment because of safety concerns.

The decision was made after an observational study was published in the medical journal “The Lancet.”

The study, which included more than 100,000 COVID-19 patients in 671 hospitals on six continents, revealed no benefit from hydroxychloroquine.

Researchers also found patients with COVID-19 taking the drug were more likely to die.

The WHO’s director-general says an independent executive group is now reviewing the use of hydroxychloroquine in the solidarity trial.

Outdoor dining started in Indianapolis on Friday, and we’re getting a look at how some restaurants did.

On Saturday, diners sometimes stood shoulder-to-shoulder waiting for limited seating at restaurants with patio tables for dining.

The owner of “The Tap” on Mass Ave says they did about 75% of their normal sales and were actually up on Sunday.

Meanwhile, some restaurants have curbside spaces, but decided not to open yet.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says he will take a look at the turnout from this past weekend before deciding when and how to relax Marion County dining restrictions next month. Right now, indoor dining is still not allowed in Indianapolis.

A travel ban on Brazil goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. The White House initially announced the ban would start Thursday, but they moved it up one day.

Brazil has the second most COVID-19 cases in the world behind the U.S. There haver been over 370,000 cases and over 23,000 deaths. And for the first time, Brazil reported more deaths in a 24-hour period than the U.S.

Yesterday, there were 807 deaths in Brazil, while 620 were reported in the U.S.

Foreigners who have been to Brazil within the last two weeks won’t be allowed to enter the U.S.