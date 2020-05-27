While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 27

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County health leaders will outline the next steps for reopening today. They’ll hold a virtual news conference at 10:30 a.m. We will livestream it in this post.

Here’s where Marion County currently stands:

Nearly two weeks ago, the county started allowing gatherings of 25 people.

Churches could hold in-person services of that size.

Non-essential retail stores and malls could open.

Then, last Friday, restaurants opened for outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity, but there are still a lot of questions about when restaurants can open for indoor dining.

Many people also want to know when hair and nail salons will open. The mayor previously said June 1 was the target date for that.

If your child is looking for a job this summer, they may have trouble finding one. According to Project Indy, a lot of employers are scaling back and not hiring as many teens because of COVID-19.

Project Indy, which is overseen by EmployIndy, has over 14,000 participants.

In-School Youth Initiatives Director Erika Seydel-Cheney knows places like grocery stores and fast-food restaurants are hiring teenagers, but some major companies are not.

“Kids are anxious to work; it’s just a case of do their parents feel like it’s safe enough for them to get out there, and also there are less jobs out there right now,” Seydel-Cheney said.

Project Indy’s website is still active, and they still encourage young people to sign up because some employers are still hiring.

The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way Americans plan to spend their summer vacation as more people are expected to take road trips.

One industry feeling the change is the RV industry. Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield says this May will be their best May ever, with sales roughly triple that of last year. New customers are coming in as the pandemic changes their summer plans.

After losing months of business, campgrounds have reopened in Indiana.

Indianapolis KOA says three quarters of their reservations were canceled last month, but and now they’re quickly seeing a recovery.

The future of the Republican National Convention in North Carolina is in limbo as President Donald Trump threatens to move it away from the state if the governor is unable to guarantee full attendance.

Now other states are stepping forward. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) tweeted Tuesday his state would, “be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the RNC and the DNC are welcome in the Sunshine State.