While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 6

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Today we expect to learn more information on the next steps Marion County will take in response to the coronavirus.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Marion County Health Department will provide that information during a briefing at 10:30 this morning.

Right now, Marion County is under a stay-at-home order until May 15. That supersedes the governor’s state orders.

Hogsett is expected to talk about restrictions as well as discuss additional guidance on gatherings and enforcement.

Marion County is the state’s epicenter—it accounts for over 6,400 cases out of Indiana’s 21,000 cases. Over 1,200 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, small businesses not in Marion County that can re-open Monday will have a resource to get personal protection equipment. Today is the first day for the state’s PPE marketplace.

Before we go into more details about it, we want to mention the state wants this to be a secondary source to get equipment.

There are some requirements for small businesses to be eligible to use it.

Here are the requirements:

The business needs to have 150 or less employees.

The small business is in the re-opening plan as one that needs to use PPE in order to re-open.

The business needs to be in the restaurant, retail or personal services industry or work in an office environment.

If your business meets the requirements, you can visit backontrack.IN.gov where you’ll be redirected to the PPE marketplace to put in a request for a PPE bundle.

As of right now, that link isn’t up yet, so we’ll keep checking and let you know when it’s live.

The bundles will have things like masks, face shields and hand sanitizer.

The state said it will only be able to fill 10,000 requests in the first week.

The Original Farmers’ Market at City Market will open at 9:30 a.m. on Market Street today. Officials say guests will need to be aware of the rules and safety changes in place due to the coronavirus.

The City Market will take the following precautions at the Original Farmers’ Market:

No prepared food.

No home-based vendors.

No demos or sampling.

All food sold on-site will be pre-packaged in a licensed facility and labeled according to federal guidelines.

Pet food and personal hygiene products will be allowed.

No food is to be consumed on-site.

Live entertainment will be temporarily suspended from the market.

Vendors accept SNAP benefits and Fresh bucks.

The market will be open every Wednesday from May through October from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Twenty additional COVID-19 testing sites will open across Indiana this morning, and another 30 testing sites will open next week.

Anyone with symptoms can get tested. Over 115,000 Hoosiers have been tested so far.

You can find more information about those coronavirus testing locations here.