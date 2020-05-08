While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 8

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Today, places of worship can officially open their doors to hold in-person services. Governor Eric Holcomb laid out some guidelines for them to follow regarding health protocols and programs for children.

There is no attendance cap for the services despite the fact that most of Indiana is in Stage 2 of Holcomb’s reopening plan, which limits gatherings to 25 people.

Marion County is under a stay-at-home order until May 15. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said churches will not be exempt from the stay-at-home order and will not be allowed to resume in-person services this weekend.

Holcomb said he is relaxing restrictions for places of worship because he thought they would be the “most responsible.”

Churches must still practice physical distancing and and proper cleaning measures.

You can find a complete reopening guide for places of worship here.

After closing for more than a week to test all employees, the Indiana Packers meatpacking plant in Delphi will resume operations today. The company tested over 2,000 people with 301 positive results.

A spokesperson said they added more physical barriers, they’re making hand sanitizer available, and they’re giving employees masks.

The Tyson Plant in Logansport also reopened this week after nearly 900 employees tester positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said her agency worked with Tyson on improving safety at the plant.

The Internal Revenue Service says stimulus payments made to incarcerated people should be returned.

The IRS added a question and answer section regarding stimulus payments and those incarcerated to its Economic Impact Payment Information Center website on Wednesday.

The question, which is number 12 on the website, asks, “Does someone who is incarcerated qualify for the payment?”

“No. A Payment made to someone who is incarcerated should be returned to the IRS by following the instructions about repayments,” the IRS answered.

If a payment is based on a joint return, only the portion of the payment made for the incarcerated spouse must be returned, the IRS said.

The Indiana Black Expo on Thursday released concerning statistics regarding COVID-19 rates among African Americans, along with health tips.

IBE says African Americans make up only 9.8% of the Indiana population but are contracting the coronavirus at a rate of three times that of Caucasians and are dying at a rate six times greater than Caucasians.

Approximately 17.6% of African Americans in Indiana have been infected with COVID-19, according to IBE.

Federal officials have linked these racial disparities to individual behavior, and the surgeon general has urged African Americans to “avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs,” noted IBE.

Here is a list of tips from the IBE for maintaining overall physical and mental health.