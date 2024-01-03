(WTTV/WXIN) — When was the last time you paid exactly what you expected to pay for a concert ticket or a hotel room?

If you can’t remember, it’s probably because you’ve grown accustomed to the so-called “junk fees” that get added on at the end of many purchases these days. It’s no accident that the fees show up so late in the process.

Let’s say you’re excited about the seats you got to that concert or you can’t wait to go on that cruise. Companies are betting that a “company charge” or a “service fee” at the end won’t be enough to make you cancel.

However, it becomes frustrating when the price suddenly increases by as much as 20%, which is often the case. It’s estimated that Americans spend up to $50 million that would be considered “junk fees” every year.

The Biden Administration has proposed a new rule with the Federal Trade Commission that would require more transparency from companies when it comes to these fees. It would also involve regulation from the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau and the Department of Labor.

“The proposed rule would prohibit corporations from running up the bills, requiring honest pricing and spurring firms to compete on honesty rather than deception,” said FTC Chair Lina Kahn. “Violators will be subject to civil penalties and be required to pay back Americans that they tricked.”

The rule is still only a proposal and will likely go through several changes and updates. In the meantime, the Public Interest Resource Group recommends these tips to avoid and fight junk fees:

Read everything before you pay, sign, initial or agree.

Don’t sign or agree to anything that you didn’t actually read.

If there’s something you don’t understand, ask what the fee is for. Getting a clarification in writing (or via email) is better.

Don’t be afraid to walk away or from the transaction if you don’t like the extra fees.

Pay by credit card. Never by debit card. Undisclosed fees are easier to dispute with a credit card. And debit cards expose your whole checking account to all kinds of additional problems.

Note the names of anyone you talk with. Put a note in your calendar or send yourself an email of the day and time of day when you talked with the person. It helps you fight a fee if you can document that you talked with this person on this day and were told this.

Keep copies of all receipts, agreements, emails, texts.

If you’re hit with an undisclosed or misleading fee, complain to the company and file a complaint with your state attorney general’s office of consumer protection or the FTC.