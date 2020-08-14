White House reports President Trump’s brother Robert hospitalized in New York

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert Trump after delivering his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, is hospitalized in New York, the White House confirmed Friday.

Trump is expected to visit his brother Friday in New York, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

“Can confirm the report that the President’s brother is hospitalized,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN.

Robert Trump was previously hospitalized in the spring with a serious condition.

The news was first reported by ABC News.

A senior administration official said Friday that the President “has a very good relationship with his brother and his brother is very special to him.”

Robert Trump was a former top executive at the Trump Organization. He’s one of four other siblings to the President, including the late Fred Trump, Jr.

In June, Robert Trump filed a temporary restraining order in an attempt to block the publication of an unflattering tell-all book by Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump.