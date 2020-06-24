White River State Park adds summer events

INDIANAPOLIS– White River State Park announced some summer events starting in July after Indiana enters Stage 5 of the governor’s reopening plan.

A new experience, Friday Flow, is a series of free yoga sessions in the park. The sunrise yoga sessions will kick off on July 10 and occur every Friday during July and Aug. from 6 a.m. – 6:45 a.m. They will be held in beautiful Locust Grove, located directly across from the Frank Lloyd Visitor Center. All levels are welcomed.

The Earth Day Festival postponed by COVID-19 will return to the Historic Military Park at White River State Park on Sat. July 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Yappy Hour, a series of free family-friendly happy hour events that welcomes both people and pups alike, will begin on July 23, followed by events on Aug. 13, Sept. 24, and Oct. 29. All events will take place in the Historic Military Park at White River State Park and run from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Find more details on these events at the park’s website.

The park also announced the IMAX Theater will reopen to the public on June 26.