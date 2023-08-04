INDIANAPOLIS — White River State Park will host a back-to-school supply drive Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on the Indiana State Museum lawn, according to a press release sent from the organization.

The drive will focus on collecting school supplies for Teachers’ Treasures, which is an organization that obtains and delivers school supplies to teachers in Marion County for free.

The event will feature a bounce house, lawn games, face painting, food trucks, a live DJ, and giveaways to the White River State Park attractions. There will also be a plethora of food trucks selling ice cream, hot dogs, and barbecue.

“With back-to-school season here, White River State Park is happy to lead this effort to collect needed supplies for area students and teachers. Special thanks to the park attractions for assisting with collection and all our guests who will support this back-to-school effort,” said Jake Oakman, executive director of White River State Park.

Supplies can be dropped off at the White River State Park Visitor Center, the Indiana State Museum, NCAA Hall of Champions, the Eiteljorg Museum, or the IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum.

Folders, notebooks, calculators, crayons, erasers, glue sticks, pencils and pens are all items needed for donation.

To learn more, RSVP, or volunteer please view here.