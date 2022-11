UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found and is safe.

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department is alerting the public about a missing teenager.

Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway on November 28. Braylon is 5’11” and 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt.

According to police, Braylon is believed to be on a bicycle and may be headed to Pennsylvania.

If you have any information, call Whiteland police at 317-535-8100.