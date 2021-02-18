Whitestown issues precautionary boil order

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The town of Whitestown is under a precautionary boil water order for Whitestown Municipal Utilities customers.

The company is asking all customers to boil their drinking water.

There was a water main break in one of the transmission water mains, dropping the water pressure below 20 PSI.

This precautionary measure is required by state law since once water pressure dropped below those levels.

According to a release from Whitestown officials, Municipal Utility customers should boil their water for five minutes before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

Water can be used for showering, cleaning and flushing without boiling.

This boil advisory is expected to be lifted on Friday morning.

Visit whitestown.in.gov for the latest updates.