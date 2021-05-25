Zionsville firefighter arrested following child pornography investigation

LEBANON, Ind. — A Whitestown man is facing charges after an investigation into child pornography that was allegedly being uploaded to Twitter.

The Lebanon Police Department said the investigation began after they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Twitter account was uploading child pornography.

The investigation led police to get search warrants for a home in Whitestown and a Zionsville Fire Department station.

The search resulted in police arresting Daniel Stevens. He was transported to the Boone County Jail on preliminary charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

The Town of Zionsville released a statement following the arrest reading:

The Town of Zionsville is aware of the active police investigation involving Zionsville Fire Department Engineer Daniel Stevens and we are fully cooperating with police agencies in this investigation. As of this morning, Daniel Stevens has been placed on administrative leave and has no physical or electronic access to any Town of Zionsville facility, equipment or information while this case is being investigated. At the current time, this case is an open and ongoing investigation, and no further information will be shared.

The investigation is ongoing as of the time of this repot