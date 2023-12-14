WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown police are currently searching for a driver who fled on foot after crashing a U-Haul van in Tippecanoe County following a pursuit that began early Thursday morning in Marion County.

Officers with the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department were made aware by their partners with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police that they were pursuing a U-Haul van that police said had been previously involved in a burglary that was reported out of Indianapolis.

At some point during the pursuit, IMPD lost sight of the van and requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies.

WMPD officers began searching for vehicles that matched the provided description as it was traveling in the northbound lanes of I-65. A U-Haul van was soon identified that WMPD said matched the provided description.

As police signaled their intent to pull the vehicle over, the U-Haul reportedly turned its lights off and continued driving in an attempt to evade the officers who were in pursuit. The U-Haul van was eventually brought to a halt after tire deflation devices forced it to come to a reduced speed.

Despite the successful deployment of the tire deflation devices, the U-Haul continued to drive away from police until it crashed near the 164-mile marker on I-65 in Tippecanoe County. WMPD said the driver of the van then continued fleeing on foot into a farm that was nearby. The passenger was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver remains on the run despite efforts from a WMPD K9 officer and other officers to track their exact location.

The investigation to find the driver remains ongoing.