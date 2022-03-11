INDIANAPOLIS — Watch that gas pedal, the speed limit for I-465 on the city’s northeast side has been reduced.

On Friday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced the speed limit for I-465 between the Keystone Avenue and East 56th Street exits has been reduced to 45 MPH. This slowdown is in preparation for Clear Path 465 construction.

This project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow on I-465 and I-69. It includes added travel lanes, new ramp lanes, 14 new bridges, two rehabilitated bridges, maintenance work and interchange modifications.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down and stay alert for Clear Path 465 crews working day and night shifts. During the first phase of the project, crews will rebuild and add lanes to 4.5 miles of I-465 between the White River and Fall Creek.

While working on this phase, crews will close I-465 lanes in this area between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night to restripe multiple locations away from the center median and install temporary barriers. I-465 traffic can be reduced to one lane in each direction between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

INDOT said daytime crews will clear trees, shrubs and fencing on state property along I-465 near the White River and the I-69 interchange. Neighboring residents using the state highway fence as a pet or other enclosure should make alternate plans.

In the coming weeks, motorists should expect to see construction of sign foundations in the center median of I-465 and building demolition for future construction on I-69. For the latest on the project, visit ClearPath465.com or text “INDOT Clear Path” to 468311.