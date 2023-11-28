(WTTV/WXIN) — In a world of seemingly constant software updates for smartphones, tablets, computers and other devices, keeping up with the latest version can seem like a hassle.

However, cyber security experts say it is crucially important to download and install those updates as soon as possible.

Those updates usually provide a combination of four things:

Security enhancements

Bug fixes

Improved features

Better compatibility.

The writers at Trend Micro point out that cyber threats are constantly evolving. As soon as the experts at Apple, Microsoft, Android, Google and others update their security features, hackers start working on ways to get around them. It’s like a race, and updating security features is the only way to stay in front.

Generally, a person will get a notification when there’s a software update available. However, a person can also check for one if they get an alert about a security threat on your device, or if they start to notice compatibility issues.

Updating individual apps is always a good idea because those can often address bugs limited to that app. Updating a person’s system software is more involved.

Here are some tips to stay safe:

Check your system : Every operating system has a feature that allows someone to check which version of the software they’re running. That will tell a person if they are due for an update.

: Every operating system has a feature that allows someone to check which version of the software they’re running. That will tell a person if they are due for an update. Turn on automatic updates : A person can normally schedule these to happen overnight while they’re sleeping and their device is charging.

: A person can normally schedule these to happen overnight while they’re sleeping and their device is charging. Back up your data: It’s always a good idea to have a secure backup of a person’s information and settings so they don’t lose anything during the update.

All this means a person can stay one step ahead of the hackers who are working every day to get around a device’s security and into the device.