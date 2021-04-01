Widespread Microsoft outage traced to DNS issue

FILE – In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft will begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29, 2021, as the tech giant starts to reopen more facilities it largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(NEXSTAR) – It’s no April Fool’s Day joke – Microsoft products stopped working for many Thursday afternoon.

According to Down Detector, a site that tracks real-time online outages, users of Teams, Azure, Office 365 and other services started reporting problems around 5:07 p.m. EST. The reports ranged from user authentication problems to automated error messages.

Microsoft said in a tweet shortly after 6 p.m., “We’re investigating a potential DNS issue and are evaluating our mitigation options.”

At 6:37 p.m. Microsoft said that they were seeing improvement after rerouting traffic to the company’s “resilient DNS capabilities” and would provide an update within the hour.

Microsoft announced shortly after 8 p.m. that engineers had solved the issue but continued to monitor the company’s services. “We are continuing to investigate the underlying cause for the DNS outage but we have observed that Microsoft DNS servers saw a spike in DNS traffic,” the company said on its status page.

We’re continuing to mitigate residual impact experienced by SharePoint Online. In parallel, we’re continually monitoring all Microsoft 365 services to ensure that they remain in a healthy state. Additional details can be found on https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl or via MO248163. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) April 2, 2021

The outage comes two weeks after a problem with the company’s authentication process caused havoc across the suite of Microsoft 365 products for several hours.

