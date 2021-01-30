Wild week in the stock market may have bred a new form of investor

INDIANAPOLIS —A large group of Reddit users turned the stock market upside down over the week. It caused some people to make millions, while others lost a fortune. Experts believe it may have started a trend.

“What happened was an esoteric, sort of a secret investment technique that got brought into the public,” explains financial planner Peter Dunn, “Institutional investors can do something called selling short. When you sell short you bet a stock is going to go down. A bunch of amateur investors got together specifically around GameStop, the video game store, AMC movie theaters. They got together on the internet, Reddit specifically, and they said, ‘Hey can we make it go up by deciding to invest together?”

The stock price soared, and big hedge funds with large investments on selling short, lost tons of money. It’s led to volatility in the markets. Now, amateur traders are avidly searching the internet for the next big crowdsourced push. Certain online trading apps are blocking people from buying these targeted stocks. Experts say this type of trading isn’t investing, but more like gambling. They liken it to sports betting. Amateur traders can buy stocks right on online apps, much like sports gambling sites.

“Robinhood, Draft Kings, and FanDuel, they are all using gamer technology in the way it looks,” details Indiana University financial professor Charles Trzcinka, “If you start gambling, you’re going to lose everything. It’s like any other technology, it’s how it’s used. If you drive it too fast, you’re going to get in an accident. Don’t wear a seatbelt? You will get hurt. These are fast cars.”

“If you’re someone who likes to gamble, have some fun, but if this is something you need to support yourself, support your family support, your future, don’t even bother,” explains Dunn.

Some experts believe this type of crowdsourced stock buying is market manipulation. Dunn calls it a technique called front running, which is illegal if you are a professional stockbroker. Trzcinka is not quite sold.

“SEC will try to make it fraudulent, but it’s not,” says Trzcinka questioning if a Reddit forum can be considered a public meeting place, “It’s the secret part that makes it market manipulation, not the organization of it.”