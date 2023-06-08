A cool flow aloft brings rather cool air for June and more wildfire smoke aloft.

NO A/C NEEDED

A June temperature swoon – early Thursday morning lows included 43° Lafayette, 44° Crawfordsville. Mid/late April levels in early June.

The low humidity and clear skies will allow most locations a chance to go sub 50-degrees early Friday. This will be the coolest morning temperatures in the month of June in four years. The coolest June low temperature was 37° set on June 22nd, 1992.

DRY CONDITIONS EXPAND

The recent dry spell has reached 19 days and as expected ‘moderate drought’ conditions have returned to the state of Indiana. The Drought Center deems 32% of the state now considered drought while 85% is ‘abnormally dry.

Wildfire smoke not as dense overhead Thursday but forecast to increase again Friday. Air Quality Alerts have been issued again the entire state of Indiana and for multiple states in the eastern U.S. Changes in upper air pattern are coming this weekend.

Lack of humidity has been stunning! Only three days this entire year have produced a dew point of 65° – last was May 31st. This impedes rainfall production. The dry open to June will extend to 10 days making this the driest open the the month and meteorological summer since 1984!

Sunday’s rain chances are looking better as humidity will rise and downpours along with a few thunderstorms will bring welcome rainfall. Rainfall coverage could be as much as 50% of the area by late day. Updates to follow.