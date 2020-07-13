‘Win that race’: IndyCar gives shout-out to FOX59’s Lindy Thackston as she battles cancer

During the IndyCar races this weekend, members of the media team gave a shout-out to our favorite racing fan, Lindy Thackston!

“We want to give a shout out to Lindy Thackston, who for many years was part of the IndyCar broadcasting team. She was a host, a pit reporter, and she’s based in Indianapolis. She’s going through some pretty significant health challenges right now, and from your IndyCar family, Lindy, hang in there, fight a good fight, and win that race.”

As most of you know, Lindy is battling colorectal cancer right now.

IndyCar posted the clip on twitter saying, “From all of us, keep fighting, and win that race, Lindy.”

She responded saying she plans to do just that, and she appreciates everyone’s encouragement and support.