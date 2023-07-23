WINCHESTER, Ind. — Four juveniles are in custody after a gun store was robbed in Winchester Saturday morning.

Officers with the Winchester Police Department were dispatched to Apex Shooter Supply on East Washington Street around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in response to an alarm activation call.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the front door of the business had been smashed by a vehicle and that several firearms had been taken.

WPD said that officers successfully located four juveniles that were identified as the suspects. A pursuit then unfolded that led several responding agencies over the border into Ohio. The pursuit concluded with the apprehension of the four juveniles.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Union City Police Department, the Darke County Ohio Sheriff’s Department, Greenville Police Department, Ohio State Patrol, Indiana State Police and Federal ATF all assisted in the pursuit.

The incident and burglary remain under investigation.