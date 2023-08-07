INDIANAPOLIS – No one hit the jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, but two tickets sold in Indiana won big, including one worth $1 million.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, someone bought the $1 million winner at Circle S Food Mart No. 55 at 4200 S.R. 46 West in Bloomington. The ticket matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball.

It wasn’t the only winning ticket for Saturday’s drawing—someone bought a ticket worth $50,000 at Casey’s No. 2442 located at 411 S.R. 144 in Mooresville. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Aug. 5 drawing were 18-42-44-62-65 with the Powerball of 23.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Aug. 7, with an estimated jackpot of $145 million.