INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Indianapolis won $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at Phillips 66 located on Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis.
If you purchased a ticket from that gas station then double-check to make sure you didn’t overlook a $50,000 prize.
The winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday were: 28-34-51-53-56 with the Powerball of 11.
If you have the lucky ticket, make sure to keep it in a secure place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at (800) 955-6886 for claim instructions.
The next Powerball jackpot drawing is set for Saturday, November 19 with an estimated prize of $93 million.