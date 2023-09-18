INDIANAPOLIS — One Hoosier is running out of time to claim their winning Cash4Life ticket.

Cash4Life grand prize winners are eligible to receive $1,000 week for the rest of their lives. A winning ticket sold in April still hasn’t been claimed.

In a press release sent Monday morning, Hoosier Lottery officials reported that the winner of an April 4, 2022, drawing now has just 15 days to claim their prize. The deadline to collect on the ticket is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Village Pantry location at 1000 W Cross St. in Anderson. The winning ticket can be claimed at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office at 1302 N Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The April 4 Cash4Life drawing’s winning numbers were 6-10-27-29-43 with a Cash Ball of 4. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

Hoosier Lottery officials encourage April’s Cash4Life winner to ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.