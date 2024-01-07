INDIANAPOLIS — A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 is going to expire soon.

According to a Hoosier Lottery press release, a ticket purchased at a Citgo located at 1312 W Chicago Ave in East Chicago, Indiana, will expire on Jan. 29.

Powerball rules dictate all winning tickets be claimed within 180 days of their drawing. The ticket sold in Lake County matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball during a drawing on Aug. 2, 2023. The winning numbers for that drawing were 23-24-33-51-64 with a Powerball of 5.

The winning ticket must be claimed at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office located at 1302 N Meridian St. in Indianapolis no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 29.

A winning Powerball ticket sold at a GetGo in Anderson is also going to expire soon. That ticket, which is also worth $50,000, will be out-of-date on Jan. 16.

The winning ticket, which was purchased at 920 W 38th St. in Anderson, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in a July 17 drawing. The winning numbers for that drawing were 5-8-9-17-41 with a Powerball of 21.

Hoosier Lottery officials encourage all Powerball winners to ensure their tickets are in secure places, consider meeting with financial advisors and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.